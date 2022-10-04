Cumberland man charged in Greene Street encounter with police

Oct. 4—CUMBERLAND — A city man hospitalized following a disturbance Aug. 8 in the 100 block of Greene Street is awaiting trial after being charged with assaulting Cumberland Police officers who investigated the complaint.

Abrahma Rivera Ortiz, 39, was charged Monday by arrest warrant with two counts of second-degree assault and disorderly conduct before he posted $1,500 bond for his pre-trial release.

Police said Ortiz kicked, scratched and spit on officers before was taken to a medical facility for treatment. The officers apparently did not require medical treatment.