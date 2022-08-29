Cumberland man charged in knife brandishing incident

Aug. 29—CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged early Monday after allegedly brandishing a knife in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue, Cumberland Police said.

Joshua Wayne Howard, 39, was being held in the Allegany County Detention Center on charges that included reckless endangerment, dangerous weapon with intent to injure, disturbing the peace, failure to obey, disorderly conduct and trespassing.

Police were called to the Virginia Avenue area around 1:15 a.m. where it was reported that Howard was causing a disturbance. He was ordered to leave the property by officers. About a half-hour later, police were again called to the area where they found Howard allegedly waving the knife at bystanders at which time he was taken into custody.

Howard was awaiting an appearance before a district court judge Monday.