CAMBRIDGE − A Cumberland man, Jeremy Konkler Jr., 32, has been charged with rape involving a child under the age of 10, according to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffery Paden.

Paden said his deputies responded to a 911 call shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, in reference to a sexual assault involving a juvenile female.

During their preliminary investigation, deputies learned the male suspect was inside an adjacent residence. He was detained, transported to the sheriff's office and later charged with rape involving a minor under the age of 10, a first-degree felony.

Lead investigator Sgt. Bill Patterson said after the interviews, collection of evidence and conferring with medical personnel and the prosecutor's office probably cause was established to charge Konkler.

Investigators will continue to work with victims' advocates from Haven of Hope and case workers with Children Services as the investigation continues, he added.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cumberland man charged with rape of a minor