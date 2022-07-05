Cumberland man charged with robbery in alleged Gay Street incident

Jul. 5—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Tuesday after he was charged with burglary and robbery when Cumberland Police investigated a disturbance call late Monday in the 900 block of Gay Street.

Randy Alexander Serafin, 37, was charged with theft less than $1,500, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct in addition to the robbery and burglary counts.

Serafin was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center without bail at the order of a district court commissioner, pending a bond review by a judge Tuesday.

Police said the victim alleged that Serafin entered her residence without permission and refused to leave. Investigation determined Serafin allegedly attempted to steal a bicycle at the complaint location before city police officers arrived in response to a disturbance call.