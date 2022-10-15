Cumberland man charged in South End assault

Oct. 15—CUMBERLAND — A city man was being held without bond Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center after he allegedly assaulted a woman on Springdale Street, Cumberland Police said.

Police were called to the 200 block Friday after a neighbor reported a woman was being assaulted in the street. Officers arrived and found the altercation between the two had moved inside a home.

Officers arrested William Lee Wratchford Sr., 46, on charges of first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace.