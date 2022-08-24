Cumberland man charged in South End assault

Aug. 24—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an Aug. 18 assault at an East First Street home.

Cumberland Police charged Shaheed Shamarr Montgomery, 33, with first- and second-degree assault, second-degree child abuse and reckless endangerment. Police said Montgomery struck a person at the residence and attempted to strangle them.

Montgomery was being held Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.