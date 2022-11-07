Cumberland man charged with stealing cemetery vases

Nov. 7—CUMBERLAND — A city man will stand trial after he allegedly stole numerous vases from headstones at gravesites in a cemetery on the city's West Side, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Leonard Wayne Metzner, 56, was reportedly developed as a suspect in the Oct. 16 theft and destruction of property complaint after he reportedly took the stolen property to a local salvage yard.

The ensuing police investigation led to a criminal summons issued to Metzner, charging him with 10 counts of destroying a funeral object and theft from $1,500 to less than $25,000, police said.

Police said Metzner allegedly cut and stole numerous bronze vases from headstones of the cemetery in the 600 block of Fayette Street.

Metzner is now awaiting trial after officers served him Sunday with the criminal summons.