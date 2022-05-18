Cumberland man charged in Washington Street break-in

May 18—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond Wednesday following his arrest for allegedly breaking into a Washington Street residence with the intention of stealing a dog, according to Cumberland Police.

Alex James McDonald, 30, was charged with multiple counts of burglary before he was ordered jailed without bail at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bond review by a district court judge.

The arrest reportedly stemmed from an investigation May 16 by Cumberland Police that determined McDonald removed an air conditioner to gain access to the victim's residence. Police said the alleged crime was committed to remove a dog from the property.