Cumberland man charged in West Side theft case

Sep. 15—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday after Cumberland Police identified him as a suspect who allegedly stole numerous items recently from a Patterson Avenue residence.

Richard Allen Lowry, 33, was charged by arrest warrant Thursday with theft from $1,500 to $25,000 in connection with stealing of numerous items that were recovered from a local pawn shop.

Following the arrest, Lowry was remanded to the Allegany County Detention Center to await a district court hearing on the theft and related charges.

Lowry was also jailed on a bench warrant issued for violation of probation relating to a theft offense and a second bench warrant case involving a charge of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana).