Cumberland man charged in West Side assault

Feb. 17—CUMBERLAND — A city man was being held without bond Friday following his arrest on assault and resisting arrest charges in connection with an incident in the 800 block of Gephart Drive, Cumberland Police said.

Michael James McDonald, 48, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and three counts of assault on a law enforcement officer after city police forced their way into the home on Thursday after hearing screams from a female victim.

McDonald reportedly fought with the arresting officers and was subsequently taken into custody.