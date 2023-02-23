Cumberland man charged in wife's death

Feb. 23—CUMBERLAND, Md. — An Allegany County grand jury has returned an indictment against a Cumberland man in connection with the death of his wife, who disappeared from the Amherst Avenue residence they shared with their children more than eight months ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Jesse Austin Donahue, 29, was being held Wednesday at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond after being served with the first-degree murder indictment Monday, according to the County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit (C3I).

Brittany Kaye Donahue, 29, disappeared from the home June 5, 2022, investigators said. She was reported missing to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office by a family member after not being seen or heard from for several days. C3I joined the investigation because of suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

"Evidence obtained as a result of the lengthy investigation developed enough information that led C3I investigators to believe that 29 year old Jesse Austin Donahue, Ms. Donahue's husband, was responsible for her death and disappearance," investigators said.

Jesse Donahue was scheduled for a bail review hearing Friday in circuit court.