Cumberland man in custody on indictment

Jun. 3—CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited a circuit court appearance Friday after he was arrested on a bench warrant issued following his indictment by the Allegany County grand jury, according to Cumberland Police.

Dylan Ty Gregory, 20, was being held without bond Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending appearance before a circuit court judge.

Police said the indictment charged Gregory with drug distribution and possession offenses. The indictment was returned by the grand jury Sept. 23, 2021.