Cumberland man indicted on drug distribution charges

Sep. 30—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Thursday in connection with a grand jury indictment that charged him with drug distribution and possession crimes, according to Cumberland Police.

Marquis Lamar King, 25, remained jailed without bond Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center as he awaited an appearance before a circuit court judge.

King was arrested on a bench warrant stemming from the indictment that charged him with three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and three counts of possession of CDS.