Cumberland man indicted on drug distribution charges

Jan. 23—CUMBERLAND — A city man will appear in circuit court Tuesday following his arrest on a bench warrant issued in connection with a grand jury indictment for drug distribution charges, according to Cumberland Police.

Christopher Shane Sneathen, 35, was ordered jailed without bond following his arrest Monday in connection with the indictment returned Jan. 17 by a Allegany County grand jury.

The charges related to alleged narcotics distribution and possession crimes that occurred Sept. 6, 2023, according to court filings.