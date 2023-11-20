Cumberland man jailed in alleged death threat against district court judge

Nov. 20—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Monday after he allegedly threatened the life of a district court judge, according to Cumberland Police.

Police took Kamal Shivdev Nayan Datta, 47, into custody on a warrant that charged him with making a threat to injure a state official before he was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center to await an initial appearance in district court.

Police said the alleged threats were made during a telephone call to a police officer, which prompted the court order for Datta's arrest.