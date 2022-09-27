Cumberland man jailed in alleged home invasion

Sep. 27—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Monday in connection with repeated break-ins of a Second Street residence and making handgun threats during the incidents, Cumberland Police said.

Jaylyn Floyd Butler, 21, was served a warrant charging him with multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault, handgun violations, home invasion, stalking and related offenses. He remained jailed late Tuesday morning without bail, pending a bond review by a district court judge.

Police said the incidents happened Sept. 22 and no injuries occurred. Butler had previously been involved in a domestic relationship with one of the victims who resided at the South End residence, police said.