Cumberland man jailed in alleged South End assault

Oct. 5—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday in connection with an alleged assault Sunday of a youth at East First and Seymour streets, according to Cumberland Police.

Mark Anthony Coleman was taken into custody on an arrest warrant stemming from the 2 p.m. alleged assault in which the victim suffered minor injuries and was threatened with a knife.

Coleman, 32, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, dangerous weapon with intent to injure and related charges, police said.

Coleman was confined to the Allegany County Detention Center without bail at the order of a district court commissioner, pending review by a judge.