Cumberland man jailed in alleged South End assault

Jul. 25—CUMBERLAND — An alleged assault of a woman at a Pennsylvania Avenue residence Sunday led to the arrest of a man who resided there, according to Cumberland Police.

The investigation in the 400 block led to the arrest of Michael Thomas Femi, 27, on charges of first- and second-degree assault.

He was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond at the direction of a district court commissioner.

Police said the victim was allegedly choked following an argument. The victim apparently did not require medical treatment.