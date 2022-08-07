Cumberland man jailed after allegedly hitting man with club

Aug. 7—CUMBERLAND — A 70-year-old city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly struck a man with a club at a home in the 300 block of Grand Avenue, Cumberland Police said.

Rodney Montgomery Ross Sr. was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure. He was being held Sunday without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center, police said.

Police said the victim suffered a head wound and was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of his injuries.