Cumberland man jailed on assault charges

Nov. 11—CUMBERLAND — A city man was being held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center after he reportedly attempted to strangle a woman late Friday in the 100 block of Race Street, Cumberland Police said.

Mark Joseph White, 44, was charged with first- and second-degree assault following the 11:21 p.m. incident, police said.

It was unclear if the victim sought medical treatment.

White will appear before a district court judge Monday for a bail review hearing.