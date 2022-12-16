Cumberland man jailed on assault charges

Dec. 16—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested early Thursday after Cumberland Police investigated an alleged assault at a residence in the 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.

An investigation led to the arrest of Calvin Jacob Kniseley, 28, on charges of first- and second-degree assault after he was located inside the residence, police said.

Kniseley was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond at the order of a district court commissioner.

Police said Kniseley struck the victim in the face with his fist in the 12:30 a.m. incident.