Cumberland man jailed on attempted murder charges

Sep. 28—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed without bond Wednesday after he was charged with attempted murder and related offenses stemming from a Sept. 7 incident, according to court documents.

William Royce Hardman, 62, was booked into the Allegany County Detention Center late Tuesday afternoon after he was taken into custody on a warrant that was issued the same day as the alleged offenses.

Following a bond hearing, Hardman remained in jail, pending bail review and a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 27 in district court.

The warrant was obtained through an investigation by the C3I Unit, according to electronic court records.