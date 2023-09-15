Cumberland man jailed in district court incident

Sep. 15—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday after he was arrested for allegedly creating a disturbance and making death threats against a judge during a district court hearing, according to Cumberland Police.

Brian Ellsworth Johnson, 59, was served an arrest warrant Thursday stemming from investigation of the incident that includes review of relevant courtroom recordings, police said.

Johnson was escorted from the courtroom after he became angry during the Tuesday court proceeding and allegedly made death threats against the presiding judge.

Johnson, who police said has a pattern of "being removed from court proceedings," was charged with of making threats of injury against a state official. He was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond at the order of a court commissioner.