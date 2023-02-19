Cumberland man jailed on drug charges

Feb. 19—CUMBERLAND — A city man is being held on $5,000 bond following his arrest Friday on drug charges, Cumberland Police said.

Gary Ray Bookheimer, 59, was taken into custody just after 11 p.m. on Greene Street after officers located suspected drugs after searching him in connection with a separate investigation.

Bookheimer was charged with possession with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance not cannabis and possession of CDS paraphernalia.

Bookheimer remains jailed in the Allegany County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing in district court on Monday.