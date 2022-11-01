Cumberland man jailed on narcotics distribution charges

Nov. 1—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Monday on a warrant stemming from a May 19 grand jury indictment charging him with distribution of narcotics in Allegany County.

Norman Bernard Cromwell, 41, was charged with possession with intent to distribute narcotics, distribution of narcotics and possession of marijuana through the indictment returned several months ago by an Allegany County grand jury.

Cromwell was released Tuesday from the Allegany County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.