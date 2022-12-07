Cumberland man jailed after struggle with officers

Dec. 7—CUMBERLAND — A city man was jailed Tuesday on two bench warrants and charges of resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property, according to Cumberland Police.

Samad Jabri Waller, 35, was taken into custody after he allegedly ran from police and struggled with uniformed officers following investigation of a disturbance complaint at a Plymouth Drive residence. The arrest was reportedly made in the area of Bedford Street and Welch Avenue.

Waller was ordered jailed without bond in one case and on a bond of $5,000 relating to a second set of charges.

Police said Waller failed to appear in circuit court in separate matters that involved a charge of reckless endangerment and violation of pre-trial release conditions.