Cumberland man pleads guilty to sex offense

Mar. 16—A Cumberland man pleaded guilty to a third-degree sex offense Tuesday after he was arrested in September for allegedly raping a woman in a Frederick park.

Cimmeron Dante Bowens, 47, entered a guilty plea to one of three counts he faced. Prosecutors will abandon his charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault as part of his plea agreement, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Bowens' sentencing is set for May 3, online court records indicate. He is being held without bail.

Assistant public defender Christina Moehrle did not have a comment on the case Tuesday.

The Frederick Police Department responded to Staley Park at 11 W. 10th St. on Sept. 6, 2021, for an indecent exposure complaint and found Bowens on top of a woman, according to FPD's September news release. Officers reportedly found the woman to be incoherent. She was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for medical treatment, police said.

