Cumberland man to serve 6 to 8 years in prison for drug, other felony convictions

A prison sentence of six to eight years was recently imposed against a Cumberland man who was convicted of a felony drug offense and two additional charges that were filed while the initial drug case was pending in the Guernsey County Common Pleas Court.

Daniel Timothy McElfresh, 56, was sentenced to four to six years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; 13 months for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony; and 11 months for one count of vandalism, a fifth-degree felony, for a total of six to eight years.

Warrants to arrest McElfresh were issued twice while the drug case was pending after he failed to appear for appointments with the court's probation department.

He was indicted on the aggravated drug possession charge on May 4 followed by the vandalism charge on June 30 and the failure to appear offense on Sept. 21.

McElfresh entered the negotiated pleas to all three charges on Oct. 14.

According to reports, McElfresh was stopped by a State Highway Patrol trooper on Jan. 15, while allegedly in possession of an illegal narcotic.

The charge stated he was in possession of methamphetamine, a Schedule II narcotic, in excess of five times the bulk amount established by the Ohio Revised Code, resulting in the second-degree felony offense.

The indictment in May said McElfresh knowingly obtained, possessed or used the controlled substance prior to his arrest.

According to online court records, McElfresh tested positive for illegal narcotics on June 4 after being indicted on the drug possession charge a month earlier.

On June 15, the whereabouts of McElfresh were reported by the court's probation department to be unknown after he allegedly removed a electronically-monitored house arrest device.

The court issued a capias for his arrest on June 16 and he was arrested the next day.

At a hearing on July 2, bond was set at $50,000 cash or surety and a personal recognizance bond. The surety bond was later posted by Turoczy Bonding Company.

McElfresh failed to report to the probation department on Aug. 16 resulting in the personal recognizance bond being revoked and a second capias for his arrest being issued by the court.

The court also ordered the $50,000 surety bond be surrendered if McElfresh failed to appear within 30 days. He was arrested on Aug. 27 and incarcerated in the Guernsey County Jail.

A second bond hearing was conducted on Aug. 31 and bond was modified to $100,000 and a personal recognizance bond.

