Cumberland men arrested on child pornography charges

Jul. 9—CUMBERLAND — Two Cumberland men were arrested Friday stemming from separate child pornography investigations, Maryland State Police said.

Matthew Loren Sites, 23, was charged with four counts of distribution of child pornography and 10 counts of possession of child pornography, police said in a news release.

Roger Clayton Abe III, 38, was charged with one count of distribution of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography.

Police said both suspects were identified during separate investigations relating to the online distribution of child pornography. Forensic analysis of devices seized from each man revealed multiple stored child pornography files, police said.

Both Sites and Abe were jailed Friday night without bond in the Allegany County Detention following a hearing before a district court commissioner. Bail review hearings were scheduled Monday.

The investigations were conducted by troopers and the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.