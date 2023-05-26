Cumberland motorists charged in drunken driving incidents

May 26—CUMBERLAND — Two city motorists were charged with driving under the influence and related offenses following vehicle crashes Thursday at Frederick and Marshall streets and in the area of Lamont Street and Virginia Avenue, where a vehicle was observed being operated the wrong way, according to Cumberland Police.

No injuries were reported in the Frederick Street incident that occurred just after 2 p.m., resulting in the arrest of Daniel Gregory Sweitzer, 41, after sobriety tests were administered.

Police said Sweitzer was identified as the at-fault driver that brought city police and fire and ambulance personnel to the scene.

Another crash Thursday investigated in the area of Virginia Avenue at Lamont Street took place after a vehicle was observed traveling in the wrong direction. As the stop was made by a CPD officer, the vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole.

Pamela Jean Harper, 55, was arrested and charged with DUI and related offenses before being released.

No injuries were reported.