Cumberland office tower hit with molotov cocktail, suspect arrested

Jun. 2—Cobb police have arrested a man who, they believe, threw a molotov cocktail at a Cumberland-area office building early Tuesday morning.

Peter Wojcik, 60, was arrested early Tuesday and is facing two charges of first-degree arson, both felonies.

Cobb firefighters responded to a fire at the City View office building at 3330 Cumberland Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services news release.

After putting out the fire, Cobb fire personnel reviewed the building's security video.

"A male subject was observed throwing a flaming molotov cocktail at the high-rise building's entrance," the news release reads. "This incident was not initially reported by the monitoring company. The subject was observed returning approximately 90 minutes later an ignited other available combustibles at the building's entrance."

Wojcik is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. The Cobb fire department is asking anyone with information to contact 770-499-3869.