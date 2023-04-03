Cumberland Police station lobby incident ends with arrest

Apr. 3—CUMBERLAND — An altercation over alleged stolen property ended with the arrest of a city man who remained jailed without bond Monday.

Jake Sol Laster, 46, was charged Sunday with three counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest and theft more than $100 and less than $1,500 when he was taken into custody after allegedly "swinging his arms and punching officers," police said.

Police said the arrest was made in the lobby of Cumberland Police station, where the victim went to report the theft.

Laster was ordered jailed without bail by a district court commissioner prior to his incarceration in the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a bail review by a judge.

Police said the alleged stolen property was returned.