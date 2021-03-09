Cumberland: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) _ Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $884,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $10.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.3 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.28. A year ago, they were trading at $4.30.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPIX

