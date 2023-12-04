Cumberland University professor releases new book: ‘Who Is James K. Polk?’

Cumberland University professor of history and project director of the Papers of Martin Van Buren Dr. Mark Cheathem has recently authored a groundbreaking book titled "Who is James K. Polk?"

The book, published as part of the University Press of Kansas' American Presidential Elections series, offers readers an authoritative and definitive narrative of the 1844 election.

Political scholar Richard J. Ellis, the Mark O. Hatfield Professor of Politics, Policy, Law, and Ethics at Willamette University, praises Cheathem's work, stating, "In 'Who is James K. Polk?', historian Cheathem harnesses his unrivaled command of the politics of the 1830s and 1840s to give us the definitive account of this pivotal, if too often neglected, election."

William K. Bolt, professor of history and former assistant editor of the Correspondence of James K. Polk Project at Francis Marion University, commends Cheathem's book as the standard work on the election of 1844.

"It is also the model for how presidential elections should be studied and discussed. Cheathem gives us a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of all the campaigns during the 1844 election. Any reader will feel like a political insider after reading this excellent work," Bolt said.

"I'm grateful for Cumberland University's willingness to provide opportunities and resources for faculty research, which made this book possible," Cheathem said. "It speaks volumes that the administration is committed to helping its faculty enhance their value in the wider intellectual community."

Visit the University Press of Kansas website for more information about the book.

President James K. Polk

For over 182 years, Cumberland University has been advancing its long tradition of excellence to rise, endure, prosper and illuminate the world. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing liberal arts universities in the state of Tennessee, Cumberland continues to evolve to meet the needs of a diverse and expanding community while providing a transformational higher education experience through more than 80 accredited academic programs of study at the Associate, Baccalaureate and Master’s levels.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Cumberland University professor releases new book: ‘Who Is James K. Polk?’