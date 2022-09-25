Cumberland woman in alleged South End burglary

Sep. 25—CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center following her arrest on theft and burglary charges, Cumberland Police said.

Kristie Lynn Dawson, 26, allegedly entered a Wempe Drive residence on Friday without permission, police said. She was charged with first-, second- and fourth-degree burglary and two counts of theft less than $100.

Police arrested Dawson Saturday. Her bond was set at $3,000, which will be reviewed Monday by a district court commissioner.