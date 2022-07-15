Cumberland woman arrested on Baltimore County bench warrant issued in 2019

Jul. 15—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed without bond Thursday after she was arrested for not appearing in Baltimore County district court three years ago on assault and weapon use charges, according to Cumberland Police.

Katrina Brena Jenkins, 30, was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center after she was located by officers at an undisclosed location.

Police said Jenkins was a no-show for court in Baltimore County on April 17, 2019, where she was to stand trial.