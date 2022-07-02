Cumberland woman arrested on drug distribution charge

Jul. 2—CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained in jail Saturday following her arrest on a drug distribution charge, Cumberland Police said.

Brittany Nichole Miller, 26, was charged Friday with controlled dangerous substance distribution after a city officer observed her engaging in the sale of prescription medication at an undisclosed location, police said.

Miller was being held Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center on $5,000 bond pending a bail review hearing on Tuesday, according to electronic court records.