Cumberland woman arrested on embezzlement charge

Jan. 19—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Thursday on a warrant charging her with stealing more than $100,000 that was taken from the victim while she was acting as a caregiver, according to Cumberland Police.

Teresa Marie Walters, 56, was charged with embezzlement, obtaining property of a vulnerable adult, forgery of private documents and theft scheme more than $100,000 before she was granted pre-trial release upon posting $20,000 bond.

The alleged crimes took place over the course of several months and were first reported in July 2023, police said.