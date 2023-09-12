Cumberland woman arrested as fugitive from Mineral County

Sep. 12—CUMBERLAND — A 28-year-old city woman was jailed to await extradition to Mineral County, West Virginia, after she was taken into custody during a traffic stop Monday on West Industrial Boulevard, according to Cumberland Police.

A probable cause search and detection of the presence of drugs inside the vehicle by a drug-sniffing dog led to the arrest of Alexis Victoria Yoak during the 2 p.m. stop, police said

Suspected crack cocaine was discovered inside the vehicle along with controlled dangerous substances paraphernalia, police said.

Yoak was served two criminal citations for the alleged drug offenses and was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond following arrest processing and a hearing by a district court commissioner.

Police said Yoak was jailed on the extraditable offense contained in the warrant and is now awaiting relocation to Mineral County, pending court proceedings.