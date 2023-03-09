Cumberland woman arrested after police chase in South End, nearby West Virginia

Mar. 9—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested following an hour-long police chase early Thursday that began in the South End, extended into Wiley Ford, West Virginia, and concluded with her arrest after she drove back into Cumberland.

No injuries were reported in the incident that began on Virginia Avenue at about midnight when the driver failed to obey police orders to stop her vehicle. Cumberland Police officers pursued the fleeing suspect vehicle and were joined in the police pursuit by sheriff's deputies from Allegany and Mineral counties.

It was about an hour later when police stopped the suspect vehicle on Howard Street and arrested 38-year-old Jennifer Anne Shockey on charges that included assault, fleeing and eluding, possession of controlled dangerous substance and various traffic offenses, including negligent driving and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Shockey was also served a warrant from police in Baltimore city where she was wanted on charges of assault and use of Mace with intent to injure, police said.

Shockey was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center to await initial appearance in district court.

A police vehicle was reportedly struck and damaged in the incident as officers pursued the fleeing Ford Taurus operated by Shockey prior to the arrest in a parking lot in the Howard Street area.