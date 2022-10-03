Cumberland woman arrested in South Street complaint

Oct. 3—CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after she was charged with assault during investigation of a disturbance complaint Sunday at a South Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.

Observation of injuries to a male victim and investigation of the allegations led to the arrest of Brittanie Nicole Nixon, 31, on a charge of second-degree assault, police said.

Nixon was granted pre-trial release on her personal recognizance at the order of a district court commissioner.

Police said the victim's injuries were minor.