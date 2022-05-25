Cumberland woman arrested on warrant, new charges

May 25—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed without bond on various charges Tuesday after she was arrested on a warrant and reportedly caused injuries to a Cumberland Police officer as she was being taken into custody.

Shayna Cherry Fitzwater, 22, was charged with resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering, second-degree assault and related offenses following the 6 p.m. incident that occurred on Frederick Street.

Police said an officer on patrol observed Fitzwater and informed her she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. She was taken into custody after she entered a residence and closed the door on the officer, who sustained apparently minor injuries in the incident.