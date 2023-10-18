Cumberland woman arrested on warrants, new charges

Oct. 18—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was jailed Tuesday after she resisted arrest while being taken into custody on numerous charges contained in two arrest warrants, according to Cumberland Police.

Nalesia McCauley, 22, was being placed in handcuffs before she broke away and fled from arresting officers in the 1000 block of Industrial Boulevard. She was arrested a short time later without further incident, police said.

McCauley was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failure to obey a police order in addition to charges of assault and multiple counts of false statement to a police officer stemming from two separate investigations, police said.

Following a bond hearing, McCauley was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 bond.