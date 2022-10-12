Cumberland woman awaiting trial in vehicle theft, assault cases

Oct. 12—CUMBERLAND — A city woman awaits trial after she was served a warrant stemming from a recent vehicle theft and new charges related to two calls Tuesday in the 300 block of Frederick Street, according to Cumberland Police.

Tammy Lynn Johnson, 57, was arrested on the warrant charging her with vehicle theft and related offenses and crimes of second-degree assault involving a victim who was struck and injured, police said.

Johnson was released later after posting $5,000 unsecured bond set by a district court commissioner.

Police said Johnson allegedly took a vehicle Oct. 3 in the 200 block of Gay Street.

The arrest was made Tuesday after police were called twice to the 300 block of Frederick Street for a disturbance and an altercation that occurred there.