Cumberland woman charged in alleged ambulance crew assault

Sep. 13—CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial in district court after she was charged with assaulting a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance crew that was requested to render her emergency medical aid, according to Cumberland Police.

Police charged Megan Lynn Pettit, 32, with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace following investigation of the early evening Sept. 6 incident.

Pettit was charged in a criminal summons served Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in the incident in which Pettit allegedly assaulted ambulance personnel and then ran from the area prior to arrival of the investigating officers.