Cumberland woman charged in attempted murder of child

Oct. 28—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested and a child rescued from further injury Thursday when police responded to a Memorial Avenue residence as the woman was holding the victim down in a bathtub filling with water, Cumberland Police said.

Arriving to screaming inside the location and no anwser at the door, city police officers reportedly entered and found Tina Marie Agnes Werner laying on top of the victim in the bathtub that was filling with water.

Officers attempted to intervene but Werner continued to struggle to remain on top of the victim while assaulting the officers before she was pulled away from the victim and taken into custody, police said.

Charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and related crimes, Werner remained jailed Friday without bond following the 12:20 p.m. incident that occurred in the 200 block of Memorial Avenue. A bail review by a judge was scheduled for later in the day.

Werner, 36, and the victim were taken from the scene to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of unspecified injuries.

Police did not disclose the age of the child or the extent of injuries to the victim.