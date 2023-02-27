Cumberland woman charged in East Side complaint

Feb. 27—CUMBERLAND — A city woman remained jailed following her arrest for allegedly entering an East Side residence where victims reportedly found her "going through their property," according to Cumberland Police.

Saturday's investigation in the 700 block of Baker Street led to the arrest of Cassandra Kay Porter, 41, on first- and fourth-degree burglary charges in addition to drug possession and trespassing charges, police said.

Following appearance before a district court commissioner, Porter remained jailed Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond, pending bail review by a judge.