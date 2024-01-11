Cumberland woman charged in Springdale Street incident

Jan. 11—CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Wednesday on assault and weapon charges in connection with a previous day assault at a Springdale Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.

Hope Ann Schell, 28, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging her with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, police said.

Schell was jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a district court's review of a no-bail order imposed by a court commissioner.

Police said the warrant was issued following an alleged assault Tuesday in which the accused used "a common household item" to assault the victim.