Cumberland woman charged after vehicle flips onto side

Dec. 24—CUMBERLAND — A vehicle crash early Saturday in the 800 block of Columbia Avenue led to the arrest of a city woman on driving impaired and other charges, Cumberland Police said.

Shenay Symone Bright, 32, also was charged with no registration/insurance on the vehicle and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, police said.

Police said Bright's vehicle flipped onto its side, causing damage to three parked vehicles. She was located near the crash, placed under arrest and later released pending trial in district court. It was not clear if she suffered any injuries in the 2 a.m. incident.