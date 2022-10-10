Cumberland woman charged in 'vulnerable adult' incident

Oct. 10—CUMBERLAND — A city woman is headed to trial in district court after allegedly closing a door on the leg of a victim who was then shoved to the ground, according to Cumberland Police.

Observation of the victim's injuries as part of the investigation in the 200 block of Cole Street Friday morning led to the arrest of 63-year-old Sharon Linn McLuckie, police said.

Police charged McLuckie with abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault before she was released later on her personal recognizance by a district court commissioner.

It was not immediately known if the victim required medical treatment at the scene or transport to UPMC Western Maryland for emergency room care.